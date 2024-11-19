Pakistan to reopen Punjab schools after smog improves

Children wearing masks walk along a street engulfed in smog, in Lahore on November 19, 2024. — AFP

Pakistani authorities announced that schools would reopen on Wednesday in Punjab, the country's most populated province, after a drop in dangerous air pollution.

Schools have been closed for nearly two weeks in the province as dense smog remained at "hazardous" levels.

"The ambient air quality has improved in Punjab, due to rain in upper parts of Punjab, change in wind direction and speed," the province's environmental agency said late Tuesday.

"Therefore, all the educational institutions in the whole province, including Lahore and Multan Division, shall be opened" on Wednesday, it said.