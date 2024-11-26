Pakistan: Tear gas fired as ex-PM Imran Khan supporters clash with police

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gather for an anti-government rally. Photo: Reuters

New clashes broke out Tuesday between security forces and thousands of supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who marched on the capital Islamabad to demand his release from jail, AFP reported.

AFP staff at the scene saw police and paramilitary forces exchange tear gas fire with protesters.

In the early hours of Tuesday, protestors were clashing with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets at a western motorway entry to Islamabad.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Protesters armed with sticks and slingshots took on police in western Islamabad, less than 10 kilometres (six miles) from the government enclave they aim to occupy.

Thousands of protestors calling for the release of Pakistan's jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan defied roadblocks and tear gas to march to the gates of the nation's capital on Tuesday.

The government said one police officer had been killed and nine were critically wounded in two days of clashes with demonstrators as they closed in on Islamabad.

Khan was barred from standing in February elections that were marred by allegations of rigging, sidelined by dozens of legal cases that he claims were confected to prevent his comeback.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has defied a government crackdown with regular demonstrations aiming to seize public spaces in Islamabad and other large cities.

The capital has been locked down since late Saturday, with mobile internet sporadically cut and more than 20,000 police flooding the streets, many armed with riot shields and batons.

Last week, the Islamabad city administration announced a two-month ban on public gatherings.

But PTI convoys travelled from their power base in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the most populous province of Punjab, hauling aside roadblocks of stacked shipping containers.

"We are deeply frustrated with the government, they do not know how to function," 56-year-old protestor Kalat Khan told AFP earlier in the day. "The treatment we are receiving is unjust and cruel."

The government cited "security concerns" for the mobile internet outages, while Islamabad's schools and universities were also ordered to shut on Monday and Tuesday.

"Those who will come here will be arrested," Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters late Monday at D-Chowk, the public square outside Islamabad's government buildings that PTI aims to occupy.

PTI's chief demand is the release of Khan, the 72-year-old former cricket star who served as premier from 2018 to 2022 and is the lodestar of their party.

They are also protesting alleged tampering in the February polls and a recent government-backed constitutional amendment giving it more power over the courts, where Khan is tangled in dozens of cases.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has come under increasing criticism for deploying heavy-handed measures to quash PTI's protests.

"From the scale of preparations, one wonders if the Islamabad Police is preparing for war," said an editorial in the English-language Dawn newspaper last week.