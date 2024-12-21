Pakistan sentences 25 over attacks on military in 2023, military says

Twenty-five people were sentenced to periods of two to 10 years of "rigorous imprisonment" in connection with attacks on the Pakistan military in May 2023, the military's media wing, said on Saturday.

"This is an important milestone in dispensation of justice to the nation," the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement. "It is also a stark reminder to all those who are exploited by the vested interests and fall prey to their political propaganda and intoxicating lies, to never take law in own hands ever in the future."