Pakistan: Senior opposition party leader Shah Farman announces withdrawal from electoral politics

Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shah Farman on Saturday announced his withdrawal from electoral politics.
In a video statement, he said that there is a conspiracy against him within the party, and he will hand over his constituency to party workers.
He further mentioned that none of his family members will participate in the elections.
Shah Farman revealed that baseless allegations of betrayal were imposed on him including two other leaders during a committee meeting.
Shah Farman clarified that politics is not his family's profession, nor is it their source of income. Hence, he is leaving his constituency vacant for party workers.
He also emphasized that his brothers and children have no intention of contesting elections.
Shah Farman called upon PTI leaders to vacate their constituencies for party workers.
