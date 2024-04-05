UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Pakistan PM Sharif to meet Saudi crown prince on Saudi Arabia visit

The visit will be Sharif's first foreign trip since forming a coalition government in February

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 1:55 PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet the Saudi crown prince on his two-day visit to Riyadh starting on Saturday, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday.

The visit will be Sharif's first foreign trip since forming a coalition government in February.


ALSO READ:


More news from World