Pakistan: New guidelines issued to airlines to prevent boarding denials

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 8:43 AM

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has introduced new guidelines to tackle complaints regarding boarding issues related to Passenger Name Record (PNR) details, as per Pakistani media reports.

In recent guidelines, the CAA has decided that no passenger will be denied boarding due to disagreements in PNR at the time of ticket booking and travel.

The CAA took the decision after numerous complaints from passengers who were denied boarding because their PNR details differed between booking and travel.

The CAA has issued directives to all airlines to ensure that passengers are not stopped from boarding on the basis of PNR discrepancies, according to Pakistani media.