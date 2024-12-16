Pakistan: Militants kill policeman guarding polio vaccination team

An elite police personnel standing guard as a health worker administers polio drops to a child during a door-to-door poliovirus vaccination campaign on the outskirts of Peshawar. – AFP

Militants shot a police officer guarding polio vaccinators in Pakistan on Monday, police said, the day after health workers launched a nationwide campaign against the resurgent disease.

Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the only countries where polio remains endemic and the vaccination teams frequently come under attack by militants targeting security forces.

"The attack resulted in the death of the police officer at the scene, while one polio worker was injured," a senior police official told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

The police officer was travelling with two vaccinators when they were attacked by motorcyclists.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which has long been a hive of militant activity, including by the Pakistani Taliban.

The polio campaign has been temporarily suspended in Shakar Khel, the village where the incident took place, but continues in other parts of the northwest province bordering Afghanistan.

Pakistan has seen a surge in polio cases this year, recording 63 this year compared with six in 2023. On Monday, the Pakistan government launched a four-day campaign that will cover 143 districts across the country, with over 400,000 polio workers going door-to-door aiming to immunise more than 45 million children over the age of five. "I appeal to all parents across Pakistan to fully cooperate with the campaign, vaccinate their children against polio to protect them from this disease permanently," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during the campaign launch, a day before the attack. Polio can easily be prevented by the oral administration of a few drops of vaccine, but in parts of rural Pakistan health workers risk their lives to save others. Scores of polio vaccination workers and their escorts have been killed over the years.

In September, dozens of Pakistani policemen who accompany medical teams on door-to-door campaigns went on strike after a string of militant attacks.