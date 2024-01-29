Pakistan, Iran agree to expand security cooperation after missile strikes

Pakistan's caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Jilani shakes hands with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Islamabad on Monday. — Reuters

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 2:29 PM

Pakistan and Iran on Monday said that they respected each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity and resolved to expand security cooperation, stepping up efforts to mend ties after tit-for-tat missile strikes this month at what they said were militant targets.

Foreign ministers of the two countries held talks in the Pakistani capital days after their military tensions raised alarm about wider instability in the region since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7.

Pakistan's caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, speaking at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, said the neighbours were able to resolve misunderstandings fairly quickly.

The two countries also agreed to fight terrorism in their respective areas and allay each other's concerns, Jilani said.

Abdollahian said the two countries have a good understanding, adding that there have never been territorial differences or wars between Iran and Pakistan.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi would soon visit Pakistan, Abdollahian added.

Tensions between the two countries rose after the missile strikes, with Pakistan recalling its ambassador to Tehran and not allowing his counterpart to return to Islamabad, as well as cancelling all high-level diplomatic and trade engagements.

But efforts were swiftly made to lower the temperature, with the envoys asked to return to their posts and Abdollahian invited for talks.