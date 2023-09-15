UAE

Pakistan increases petrol, diesel prices for second time in a month

The government raised petrol prices by 26.02 rupees to 331.38 rupees a litre and diesel prices by 17.34 rupees to 329.18 rupees a litre

By Reuters

Photo: AFP File
Photo: AFP File

Published: Fri 15 Sep 2023, 11:41 PM

Pakistan on Friday implemented big increases in petrol and diesel prices, the second one in a month.

The government raised petrol prices by 26.02 rupees to 331.38 rupees a litre and diesel prices by 17.34 rupees to 329.18 rupees a litre, the finance ministry said in a statement.

