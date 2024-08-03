Pakistan: Imran Khan's party leader sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Photo: ANI

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 7:22 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leader Raoof Hasan was sent on judicial remand in a terrorism-related case for 14 days by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra of the ATC denied the plea asking for a seven-day physical remand of Hasan.

Hasan, the information secretary for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was placed under physical remand for an additional day earlier by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad.