Pakistan: Imran Khan's interim bail extended till March 22 in Jinnah House attack case

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 9:13 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former prime minister's interim bail was extended till March 22 by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the Jinnah House attack case on Friday, as reported by The Nation.

As per details, the ATC judge Arshad Javed heard the interim bail pleas in three cases including the Jinnah House attack.

According to The Nation, the court decided to prolong the interim bail until March 22, instructing Imran Khan's lawyer, Salman Safdar, to present arguments during the next session.

Earlier, the Punjab Home Department had banned meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail due to security concerns. This ban was effective for two weeks.

The situation escalated on May 9 into violent clashes across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest at the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Protests erupted in various cities, prompting authorities in Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad to summon the armed forces to maintain law and order, as per The Nation.

Army installations and the Corps Commander's house in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

