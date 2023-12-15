Pakistan: Imran Khan summoned in 'illegal' Nikah case

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (right) along with his wife Bushra Bibi. Photo: AFP file

A local court in the federal capital has issued a summons for the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, in an 'illegal' Nikah case, as reported by ARY News.

The District and Session Courts in Islamabad have scheduled a hearing to investigate the alleged 'illegal' Nikah involving the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

Judge Qudratullah, in a one-page written order, granted a day's exemption to Bushra Bibi from appearing in court and instructed her to submit a surety bond of Pakistan Rupee (PKR) 50,000 to ensure her presence at the next hearing.

However, a technical fault prevented Imran Khan from attending the hearing via Skype from Adiala Jail. The order mandates the relevant authorities rectify the issue and ensure the former prime minister's video link presence at the next hearing.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 18.

The former PM entered into marriage with Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore. The ceremony was attended only by close relatives and friends, excluding Imran's sisters.

Mufti Saeed officiated the Nikah in the presence of former PTI leader Awan Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari, who acted as witnesses, ARY News reported.

