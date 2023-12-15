Pakistan: Imran Khan summoned in 'illegal' Nikah case

Though past performance is not a guarantee for assured returns in future, earning through analysis and learnings from the past will certainly lead to positive outcomes
A local court in the federal capital has issued a summons for the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, in an 'illegal' Nikah case, as reported by ARY News.
The District and Session Courts in Islamabad have scheduled a hearing to investigate the alleged 'illegal' Nikah involving the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.
Judge Qudratullah, in a one-page written order, granted a day's exemption to Bushra Bibi from appearing in court and instructed her to submit a surety bond of Pakistan Rupee (PKR) 50,000 to ensure her presence at the next hearing.
However, a technical fault prevented Imran Khan from attending the hearing via Skype from Adiala Jail. The order mandates the relevant authorities rectify the issue and ensure the former prime minister's video link presence at the next hearing.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 18.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The former PM entered into marriage with Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore. The ceremony was attended only by close relatives and friends, excluding Imran's sisters.
Mufti Saeed officiated the Nikah in the presence of former PTI leader Awan Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari, who acted as witnesses, ARY News reported.
ALSO READ:
Though past performance is not a guarantee for assured returns in future, earning through analysis and learnings from the past will certainly lead to positive outcomes
The retailer's Instagram account was flooded with thousands of comments, many with Palestinian flags, while "#BoycottZara" was trending on X
Indian students are the second largest group of international students in Australia, and around 1,20,000 were enrolled in the country as of August 2023
New policies increase English test ratings and introduce stricter scrutiny for international students' second visa applications
She shared a controversial post comparing Israel's bombardment of Gaza to the Holocaust
The UK prime minister says it is important to learn lessons from what had happened
The cost-of-living financial requirement will apply to new permit applications received on or after January 1, 2024
In recent years, there is increased awareness and acknowledgment of the importance of maintaining emotional and mental balance to function in a high-strung world