Pakistan, IMF reach initial deal to release $1.1 billion from bailout fund

The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a preliminary agreement for the release of $1.1 billion from a $3 billion bailout following dayslong talks in Islamabad, the IMF said Wednesday.
Under the deal, Pakistan will receive the final tranche from the bailout that was approved by the IMF in July to save the nation from defaulting on its debt repayments.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
An IMF statement said it "has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities" and noted that approval by the IMF's executive board “is considered a formality.”
The announcement came after talks between the IMF and the new government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded in Islamabad. Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and the IMF's mission chief to Pakistan, Nathan Porter, led their teams during the talks, which began on Thursday last week.
Pakistan signed the latest short-term agreement last year to overcome one of the worst economic crises in its history that had raised fears the South Asian Islamic nation could default on the payment of foreign debts. The $3 billion bailout was signed by Sharif, who replaced former Premier Imran Khan after a no-confidence vote in parliament.
Sharif was again elected the country’s premier this month following February 8 parliamentary elections.
The latest development came weeks after Khan wrote a letter to the IMF urging it to link any talks with Islamabad to an audit of the recent elections, which his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party says were rigged. Authorities have dismissed the charge as baseless.
Pakistani authorities have criticised Khan for writing the letter, saying it was a bid to harm the country's already ailing economy. Pakistan narrowly averted a default on foreign payments last summer.
In its statement on Wednesday, the IMF said “Pakistan’s economic and financial position has improved" in recent months.
However, it noted the “growth is expected to be modest this year and inflation remains well above target, and ongoing policy and reform efforts are required to address Pakistan’s deep-seated economic vulnerabilities amidst the ongoing challenges posed by elevated external and domestic financing needs and an unsettled external environment."
The IMF said Sharif's government is committed to continue the policy efforts that started under the current bailout “to entrench economic and financial stability for the remainder of this year."
It said Pakistani authorities are determined to take steps to further improve the country's economy by broadening the tax base, and through the timely implementation of power and gas tariff adjustments, while protecting the vulnerable through existing progressive tariff structures.
The IMF said Pakistan has also expressed interest in receiving a new bailout. Pakistan wants to seek a new bailout of up to $8 billion when the current one expires this month, it said.
ALSO READ:
The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
The US President says many Americans share concerns about Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza war
US said it was concerned about the law, citing respect for religious freedom and equal treatment as a fundamental democratic principle
The fast food chain has about 40,000 restaurants worldwide, with more than 14,000 stores in the United States
BJP top receiver with Rs120 billion; lottery and gaming firm Future Gaming and Hotel Services tops the list with donation of Rs13.68 billion
Petroleum ministry says the reduction by Rs2 will help control inflation and increase consumer confidence and spending
Police say suspected victims of human trafficking were forced into conducting various online scams at a centre in Manila
The depth of the quake was estimated at 10km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said