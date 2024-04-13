Pakistan: Gunmen kill 11 in suspected separatist raid

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024

Gunmen killed 11 people in southwest Pakistan, officials said Saturday, with police searching for suspected separatist militants after migrant labourers were singled out for execution.

Police said six gunmen stopped a bus near the city of Naushki in Balochistan province around 8pm (7pm UAE time) on Friday and checked ID cards, abducting nine workers from the eastern region of Punjab.

Their bodies were later found two kilometres (1.2 miles) from the highway having been "fired upon at point blank range", senior local police officer Allah Bakhsh told AFP.

The same attackers later fired at a car belonging to a provincial parliamentarian, Bakhsh said. The lawmaker was not in the vehicle, but two people were killed when the car careened into a ditch.

