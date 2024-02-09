Pakistan elections: Nawaz Sharif's party wins 17 out of 51 seats as counting continues

Abdul Shokoor Ezedi allegedly threw a corrosive chemical on a woman and her two children and injured several others, including policemen
Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) party won 17 out of the 51 seats where counting has been completed so far in the country's national election, according to the election commission's website.
Hindu groups claim several mosques in India were built over demolished temples under the Mughal empire
The fire that followed then engulfed a nearby textile and garment warehouse, while damaging several vehicles and commercial and residential properties
The order is expected to set the ground for imposing sanctions on extremist settlers
Kim Aris tells Myanmar media that her spirit is strong even if her health is not as good as it was in the past
Interior minister says elections will be held on February 8 as a spate of attacks in the southwestern Balochistan posed no security threat
Biogen said it was discontinuing Aduhelm to put more resources into Leqembi, a newer medicine that was fully approved last year
The royal was discharged on Monday after an operation on an enlarged prostate