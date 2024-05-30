Pakistan court acquits Imran Khan in two May 9 riot cases

Photo: PTI

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 12:43 PM Last updated: Thu 30 May 2024, 1:09 PM

A District and Sessions Court in Pakistan acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday in two May 9 violence cases, ARY News reported.

The court acquitted the PTI founder in both cases on grounds of insufficient evidence.

Imran Khan's counsel, Mirza Asim Beg and Naeem Panjotha, had completed their arguments on the bail pleas, as reported by ARY News.

According to the details, the court heard the bail pleas where Judicial Magistrate Omar Shahab announced the verdict on two May 9 cases registered at Shahzad Town Police Station.

The FIR was registered by an unauthorised person and the PTI founder was charged under Section 109, however, they did not present any evidence, the lawyer said.

Earlier, PTI founder Imran Khan filed a plea seeking an acquittal plea in these two cases.

The ex-PM's counsel, Naeem Panjutha, appeared before the court and filed a plea for his acquittal.

Judicial Magistrate, Sohaib Bilal, inquired about the number of cases against the PTI founder and asked if the challan against Khan was collected in the cases.

Naeem Panjutha told the court that Imran Khan's Toshakhana sentence has been suspended, and the sentences in the illegal marriage case and cypher case are still pending.