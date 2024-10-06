Pakistan capital at standstill as former PM Imran Khan's supporters protest

Supporters and activists of former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party take part in a protest in Islamabad on October 5, 2024. -- AFP

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 8:39 AM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 12:18 PM

Pakistan's capital was locked down on Saturday, swarmed by security forces with mobile internet cut as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan attempted to seize the streets in protest.

Sidelined by dozens of legal cases, Khan was barred from standing in the February elections that were marred by allegations of rigging.

But his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has defied a crackdown to needle the government with regular demonstrations.

PTI activists began driving to Islamabad on Friday from his powerbase in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but were met with shipping container roadblocks and volleys of tear gas.

On Saturday, small and scattered convoys pressed in on Islamabad in defiance of the government, which approved troops for deployment on the streets -- citing the need to guarantee security ahead of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit due to open on October 15.