Pakistan bomb blast kills two children, injures 16 people

Gaza hospital says switching to life-saving services as fuel runs out
A bomb blast in southwestern Pakistan killed two children and injured 16 people on Saturday, police officials said.
Seven policemen were among those injured when the remote-controlled bomb, attached to a motorcycle, detonated near police headquarters in Pishin, the city's senior superintendent of police, Manzoor Buledi, told Reuters.
"Explosives were planted in a motorcycle which was parked in the area," said police officer Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman, adding that the two children killed were passing through the area when the blast occurred.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over what he called the martyrdom of young children in the explosion. In a statement he expressed condolences to their families, adding that he was praying for the recovery of the injured policemen and other people in the incident.
ALSO READ:
Gaza hospital says switching to life-saving services as fuel runs out
Tear gas, water cannons fired at protesters
After leaving by the emergency exit door, the man walked along the wing before making his way down to the ground via the engine
It is the same White Island volcano that erupted in 2019, killing 22 people
The Oct. 7 attack tarnished the reputation of the Israeli military and intelligence services, previously seen as all but unbeatable by groups such as Hamas
Raisi died in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border on May 19
The discovery brings the confirmed death toll from the disaster off the Italian island to five
Farhan Asif is accused of publishing an article on his website falsely claiming that a Muslim asylum seeker was suspected in a deadly knife attack on children in the UK