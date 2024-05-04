Pakistan: Anti-Terrorism Court issues arrest warrants for 14 suspects for skipping May 9 case trial

Photo: ANI

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 5:08 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Pakistan issued bailable arrest warrants for 14 suspects for skipping trial proceedings of two cases related to the May 9 riots last year, reported Dawn.

Judge Arshad Javed ordered the police to ensure the appearance of nine suspects in the Jinnah House attack case, and five others in the Askari Tower case on May 15.

Moreover, the judge also ordered the suspects to furnish fresh bail bonds before appearing in court.

The suspects include Attaur Rehman, Abdul Rehman, Ikramullah, Abdul Hadi, Amanullah, Ali Hassan, Shahbaz Siddique, Rubina Rizwan, Irfan Jamil, Saeed Shah, Mohsin Gull Agha and Muhammad Parvez, according to Dawn.

Earlier on Friday, an ATC granted interim pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf former leaders Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Iqbal Cheema in seven more cases related to the May 9 riots and further directed them to join the investigation.

Judge Arshad Javed approved the bail petitions of Cheema and his wife until May 21, subject to the furnishing of surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Moreover, they had sought bail in the cases of attacks on Askari Tower, Shadman police station, party offices of the PML-N and others, Dawn reported.

Earlier in February, the couple had surrendered before the court as they had been declared proclaimed offenders in several cases of May 9 riots against them.

During the May 9 riots, military installations were attacked by 'PTI workers' after the arrest of the former prime minister Imran Khan.

