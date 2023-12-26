Pakistan: 6 injured in militant attack on vehicle

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 6:56 PM

At least six people were injured when militants fired at a passenger coach in a restive district in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering three tribal districts.

Militants fired at the passenger coach in Hangu Bara Abbas Hail in the jurisdiction of Hangu Cantonment police.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The injured were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, police said.

District Police Officer Hangu Nisar Ahmed rushed to the site of the incident along with heavy police contingents and launched a massive search operation to arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

ALSO READ: