Pakistan: 4.7-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of country

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 10:48 AM Last updated: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 10:50 AM

A 4.7-magnitude quake shook parts of Pakistan on Wednesday morning. Tremors were felt across parts of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The epicentre of the quake was in the southeastern region of Afghanistan, Pakistan's National Seismic Monitoring Centre said.