Pakistan: 2 children killed in school van shooting

Gunmen opened fire Thursday on a school van in Pakistan, killing two girls and wounding six others, including the driver, police said.
The driver was the target of the attack in Attock city in the country's Punjab province, local police spokesman Waseem Babar told AFP.
"Two children were killed and five children were injured when gunmen indiscriminately opened fire on a school van," Babar said.
Babar said the gunmen, who fled the scene, were embroiled in court cases with the family of the driver, who was also hurt in the shooting.
The dead girls were aged 10 or 11, he said.
