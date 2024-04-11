UAE

Pakistan: 17 dead, 41 injured in truck crash

In the South Asian country, high fatality accidents are common with low safety measures, poor driver training and transport infrastructure

By AFP

Published: Thu 11 Apr 2024, 9:31 AM

A truck travelling to a shrine in southwestern Pakistan has crashed, with at least 17 killed and 41 injured.

The crash occurred around 5 pm GMT on Wednesday night in Hub district of Balochistan province, District Deputy Commissioner Munir Ahmed told AFP.


According to Ahmed, "the truck was overspeeding and it went out of the driver's control while negotiating a turn" and fell into a ravine while approaching the shrine.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Shaukat Jalbani, the deputy medical superintendent of Hub's main hospital, confirmed the count of the dead. He added that most of the injured were sent to Karachi for treatment.

In Pakistan, high fatality accidents are common with low safety measures, poor driver training and transport infrastructure.

In January 2023, 41 people were killed when their passenger bus, which was also loaded with containers of flammable oil, plunged into a ravine in Balochistan province and burst into flames.

