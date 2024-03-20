Pakistan: 12 dead, 8 rescued in coal mine explosion

The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
An explosion inside a coal mine in southwest Pakistan killed 12 miners while eight were rescued, an official said on Wednesday.
The bodies of the dead were all recovered after the overnight collapse in Harnai, a district in the Balochistan province, a mine inspector Abdul Rashid said.
He said investigators were still working to determine the cause of the blast.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Abdullah Shahwani, Balochistan's director general of mining, confirmed the death toll, and said "initial reports suggest the incident was caused by methane gas".
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement expressed his sorrow over the deaths.
Safety standards are commonly ignored in the coal mining industry in Pakistan, leading to accidents and explosions that kill dozens of mine workers every year. Miners often complain that owners fail to install safety equipment.
Despite the danger and low wages, hundreds of miners work in Baluchistan, where unemployment is higher than other parts of the country. Harnai is about 200km east of Quetta, Baluchistan’s capital city.
ALSO READ:
The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
The US President says many Americans share concerns about Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza war
US said it was concerned about the law, citing respect for religious freedom and equal treatment as a fundamental democratic principle
The fast food chain has about 40,000 restaurants worldwide, with more than 14,000 stores in the United States
BJP top receiver with Rs120 billion; lottery and gaming firm Future Gaming and Hotel Services tops the list with donation of Rs13.68 billion
Petroleum ministry says the reduction by Rs2 will help control inflation and increase consumer confidence and spending
Police say suspected victims of human trafficking were forced into conducting various online scams at a centre in Manila
The depth of the quake was estimated at 10km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said