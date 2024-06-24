Over a dozen killed in deadly synagogue, church attacks in Russia’s Dagestan

This screengrab picture taken from video released on June 23, 2024 by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 10:18 AM

Russia's Dagestan began three days of mourning of Monday after gunmen killed multiple police officers, an Orthodox priest and several others in attacks on synagogues and churches on Sunday across two cities in the North Caucasus region.

"This is a day of tragedy for Dagestan and the whole country," Sergei Melikov, governor of the Dagestan region, said in a video published early on Monday on the Telegram messaging app.

It was not clear how many people died in total in the simultaneous attacks across the cities of Makhachkala and Derbent.

Melikov said more than 15 police officers "fell victim" to what he said was a "terrorist attack"," but he did not specify how many of the police were killed and how many were injured. Russia's Interfax agency reported at least 15 police officers were killed.

The attacks came three months after 145 people were killed in an attack claimed by the Islamic State on a concert hall near Moscow, Russia's worst such attack in years.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks in the volatile North Caucasus region.

"We understand who is behind the organisation of the terrorist attacks and what goal they pursued," Melikov said, without disclosing further details. The search for the gunmen will continue until all of them are identified, he added.

Russia's state media cited law enforcement as saying two sons of the head of central Dagestan's Sergokala district were among the attackers and had been detained by investigators.

Melikov said several civilians were among the dead, including an Orthodox priest who worked in Derbent for more than 40 years. The priest, Nikolai Kotelnikov, was "brutally murdered", a spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church said on Telegram.