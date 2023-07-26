UAE

Omani poet Hilalah Al Hamadani passes away 3 days after delivering baby

She had participated in the television show Million's Poet in Abu Dhabi 2007

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 5:29 PM

Popular Omani poet Hilalah Al Hamadani passed away on Wednesday morning, three days after delivering a baby, Omani media reported.

Al Hamadani had taken part in the television show Million's Poet in Abu Dhabi. Her passing away shocked the Arab world with tributes pouring in.

Al Hamadani had become the first female poet from Oman and the region to participate in the Million's Poet in 2007.

