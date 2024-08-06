He revealed that he followed numerology and astrology to decide his lucky numbers and digit patterns for tickets
North Korea said Germany's entry into a US-led UN border monitoring force on the Korean peninsula would raise tensions, accusing Washington of creating an Asian version of Nato, state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.
Germany, a close US ally, on Friday became the latest member of the United Nations Command, a group that helps police the heavily fortified border between South Korea and North Korea and has committed to defend the South in the event of a war.
"The US is attempting to revive the function of the UN Command which should have been extinct in the last century. This is aimed at turning the UN Command into the second, Asian version of Nato" a North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried by KCNA.
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said last week the move was evidence of Berlin's strong belief that European security was closely linked to security in the Indo-Pacific region.
The North Korean ministry said Germany's entry into the UNC "will inevitably aggravate the military and political situation on the Korean peninsula and the rest of the region", adding that Germany would be "wholly responsible" for consequences.
He revealed that he followed numerology and astrology to decide his lucky numbers and digit patterns for tickets
The US embassy in Lebanon also urged citizens to leave 'on any ticket available'
The embassy also cautioned citizens to make plans to depart that do not rely on the US government
According to the foreign ministry, as many as 10,000 Swedish nationals may have travelled to Lebanon this summer
The announcement comes after Iran and its allies vowed retaliation for the killings of a Hamas leader in Tehran and a Hezbollah commander in Beirut
Harris was the sole candidate on the ballot for a five-day electronic vote of nearly 4,000 party convention delegates
Of the some 489,000 heat-related deaths recorded each year by the WHO between 2000 and 2019, the European region accounts for 36 per cent or on average 176,040 deaths
10 prisoners, including two minors, had been moved to Russia, 13 to Germany and three to the United States