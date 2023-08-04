Nitin Desai's death: Police file abetment to suicide case against 5 people

In a video, he is seen struggling with his fishing stick due to the weight of the catch — and the shark leaps out of water seconds later
A case has been registered against five people in relation to the suicide of veteran Bollywood art director Nitin Desai, the authorities said on Friday.
Raigad police said in a statement that a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Neha Desai, wife of Nitin.
Neha reportedly told them that Nitin died by suicide due to mental pressure from the officials of ECL Finance Company and Edelweiss Group regarding debt recovery.
“Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 306 and 34 of the IPC against five people, including officials of ECL Finance Company and Edelweiss,” as per the police statement.
The Khalapur police are now probing the matter.
Nitin was found dead on Wednesday in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. Preliminary findings in the postmortem revealed that the cause of death is hanging.
On Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that all possible angles will be investigated.
"We will investigate all angles — whether he was pressurised. We will see if any thing can be done for him as far as the studio is concerned. At present we can’t make any announcement on it. We will also investigate the people whom he used to meet too," the official said.
Nitin, 57, had worked as an art director in several big-budget films such as Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodhaa Akbar, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, and Panipat.
