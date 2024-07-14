NITI Aayog plans hackathon to accelerate zero-emission truck adoption in India

NITI Aayog, in collaboration with IIM Bangalore, Smart Freight Centre India, CALSTART/Drive to Zero, and WRI India, announced the launch of the NITI GearShift Challenge as part of the e-FAST India initiative.

Trucks wait outside the Guwahati Refinery. AFP File

This pioneering hackathon aims to foster innovative business models for the adoption of zero-emission trucks (ZETs) in India, addressing the nation's pressing economic and environmental challenges.

The NITI GearShift Challenge invites students, transport service practitioners, academics, and researchers to develop innovative business models that address financial, technical and operational challenges in the adoption of electric trucks.

The programme has garnered participation from e-FAST India knowledge partners, financial institutions and industry forums.

The hackathon will unfold in two rounds. In Round 1, teams will submit their initial business models addressing a specific barrier--technical, operational, or financial--supported by high-level strategies and research.

Shortlisted teams in Round 2 will present detailed business models with an implementation roadmap, backed by both primary and secondary research. These proposals will be mentored by industry leaders to ensure practical and impactful solutions.