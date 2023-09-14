Nipah outbreak in Kerala: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Kozhikode till September 16

Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 8:58 PM

In the wake of the Nipah virus outbreak in Kozhikode district, in Kerala (India), the District Collector declared holidays for all educational institutions including Anganwadis, Madrasas, tuition centres including professional colleges on September 16, in addition to the two-day holiday already declared for September 14 and September 15. Meanwhile, the university and PSC exam schedules remain unchanged.

"All tuition centres and coaching centres in the district should not function on these days. Educational institutes can arrange online classes. These days should not be an occasion for celebrations. Avoid unnecessary travel and gatherings. Caution is prevention", said the Kozhikode DC A Geetha in her Facebook post.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has delivered the antibody requested by the state to combat the deadly virus. The antiviral is the only option available to the government to treat the virus, although its efficacy has not been clinically proven yet.

The ICMR's National Institute of Virology in Pune sent its mobile BSL-3 (Biosafety level-3) laboratory to Kozhikode to test samples for the Nipah virus in the district itself after five cases, including two deaths, were reported.

Earlier, amid rising concerns over the return of the Nipah virus in Kerala, the state government strengthened measures to prevent the spread of the infection a day after two deaths from the same were confirmed in Kozhikode district.

Meanwhile, the total number of active cases of the infection has gone up to three with the confirmation of one more positive case of Nipah in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Kerala Health Minister V George said that 13 people who are on the contact list are admitted to the medical college and their health condition is stable.

Health Minister Veena George while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said, "So far, three samples have tested Nipah positive. We have started contact tracing. Of 706 contacts, 77 are in the high-risk category, 153 health workers are in the low-risk category,"

"Those who are in isolation can use the support of volunteers. Volunteers will be appointed by Panchayats. More rooms will be set up in hospitals for isolation," she said.

Till the 24th of this month, if necessary the district collector can ban gatherings in Kozhikode district. The person who died due to Nipah on 20th August is the index case, said the Minister.

A state-level control room has been opened in the office of the health directorate, and a State-level rapid response team held a meeting today, she added.

ALSO READ: