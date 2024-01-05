New visa-free entry policy may help add $25 billion to Indonesia's tourism industry

Taman Ayun Temple, Bali

Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 2:07 PM

Indonesia's tourism sector could potentially generate up to $25 billion in additional revenue through the implementation of a visa-free entry policy for foreigners, VNA news agency quoted the Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno as saying.

Sandiaga said the Indonesian government intends to extend this policy to visitors from 20 countries and territories with the objective of boosting tourist arrivals and driving economic growth via the tourism sector. Indonesia targets revenue of 200 trillion Rp (12.9 billion) from the tourism industry in 2024.

The 20 countries include Australia, China, India, South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Japan, Russia, Taiwan, New Zealand, Italy, Spain, and two Middle Eastern countries whose names were not disclosed.

Sandiaga said that each tourist from eligible countries will spend at least $5,000 during their stay in Indonesia.

In September, the Indonesian Justice Ministry initiated the implementation of the "golden visa" for international visitors, offering stay permits of up to 10 years based on their investment amounts in the country.

ALSO READ: