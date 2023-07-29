New e-visa for Indian passport holders travelling to Russia

The visa will be valid for 60 days on a single entry with travellers allowed to stay for up to 16 days

Indian passport holders can now travel to Russia using the e-visa from August 1 after Moscow launched a new electronic visa, media reports said on Saturday.

Media reports quoting the Russian Foreign Ministry said that 52 countries can avail the new e-visa.

As per the reports, the processing time for the e-visa is four days with visa applicants having to pay $40 (Dh146.90) consular fee.

The e-visa allows entry into Russia for tourism, business trips and other purposes. The visa will be valid for 60 days on a single entry with travellers allowed to stay for up to 16 days.

The launch of the new visa is aimed a bolstering bilateral ties between the two countries.

