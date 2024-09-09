New Delhi to renew firecracker ban to combat pollution

People light fireworks to celebrate Diwali in New Delhi, India. REUTERS

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 4:13 PM

India's capital will ban the use of firecrackers ahead of Diwali in November in a bid to control air pollution that reaches hazardous levels every winter, the local government said on Monday.

New Delhi, a city of 20 million people, is the world's most polluted capital, where air quality worsens as low temperatures and stagnant winds trap emissions during the winter months, beginning in October.

The city has banned the use of smoke-emitting firecrackers in the past few years, but it has been difficult to implement despite warnings of jail time and fines, especially during Diwali when people burn crackers to celebrate.