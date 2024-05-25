Nepal: Death toll on Mount Everest rises to 4; 3 others still missing

Photo: AFP file

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 12:54 PM

A Kenyan and a Nepali climber have died close to Everest's summit, tourism officials said, taking this season's toll on the world's highest mountain to at least four.

Joshua Cheruiyot Kirui, 40, and his Nepali guide Nawang Sherpa, 44, went out of contact on Wednesday morning and a search team was deployed on the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) high mountain.

"The team have found the Kenyan climber dead between the summit and the Hillary Step, but his guide is still missing," Khim Lal Gautam, chief of the tourism department's field office at the base camp, told AFP.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Another Nepali climber, Binod Babu Bastakoti, 37, died at about 8,200 metres (26,902 feet) on Wednesday, a statement from the tourism department said.

Search parties are also still looking for a 40-year-old British climber and his Nepali guide who went missing on Tuesday morning after a snow mass collapsed as they descended from Everest's peak.

A Romanian climber died in his tent on Monday during a bid to scale Lhotse, the fourth-highest mountain in the world.

Everest and Lhotse share the same route until diverting at around 7,200 metres.

Two Mongolian climbers went missing this month after reaching Everest's summit and were later found dead.

Two more climbers, one French and one Nepali, have died this season on Makalu, the world's fifth-highest peak.

Nepal has issued more than 900 permits for its mountains this year, including 419 for Everest, earning more than $5 million in royalties.

More than 500 climbers and their guides have already reached the summit of Everest after a rope-fixing team reached the peak last month.