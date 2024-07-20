NEET-UG paper leak: Two medical students among 3 more arrested by CBI

Hundreds of protesters storm the premises, set alight at least 60 vehicles and an office building, says station official
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three more persons in Patna in connection with the ongoing investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak case, agency sources said on Saturday.
According to the CBI sources, two among the three arrested persons, identified as Kumar Manglam Bishnoi and Deepender Kumar are students of Bharatpur Medical College.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The technical surveillance has confirmed their presence in Hazaribagh on the day of the exam, the sources said.
They further said that the third accused, identified as Shashi Kumar Paswan, who was also arrested today was providing all kinds of support to the kingpin.
Earlier on July 18, the CBI arrested four students from AIIMS Patna in the case. The four accused identified as Karan Jain, Kumar Sanu, Rahul Anand and Chandan Singh used to solve papers for the main accused, Pankaj Kumar Singh who was arrested on July 16.
Another accused Raju Singh was also arrested alongwith Pankaj Singh on July 16. Pankaj is a civil engineer and graduated from NIT Jamshedpur.
Earlier on July 12, 13 persons were sent to CBI custody by the Patna High Court in the case.
The CBI took over the investigation following widespread protests and demands to scrap the test over alleged irregularities in the entrance exam conducted on May 5 earlier this year by the National Testing Agency.
ALSO READ:
Hundreds of protesters storm the premises, set alight at least 60 vehicles and an office building, says station official
Feedback from my constituents — not donors, and not insiders — show overwhelmingly that average Democratic voters want Biden to step aside, says the lawmaker from Colorado
The country recorded one of the world's highest number of fatalities from the pandemic with more than 230,000 deaths reported by December 2023
Dominguez, who has Xeroderma Pigmentosum, wears protective clothing and uses a UV meter to avoid severe sunburns
It was a flawless plan by the supreme leader which guaranteed the survival of the Islamic Republic, according to pro-reform analyst Saeed Laylaz
Researchers say there are approximately 1,000 Siamese crocodiles worldwide, including around 300 individuals in the wild in Cambodia
The vote could be key to who calls the shots in French politics for years to come
The mobile robot was originally planned to launch in 2023 and Nasa had hoped it would venture into the Moon's permanently shadowed craters