Narrow escape for Sikh leader as gunman attempts to shoot outside India's Golden Temple

Security personnel escort Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party president and former deputy chief minister of India's Punjab state Sukhbir Singh Badal (C) and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, after he was allegedly attacked by a gunman at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday. AFP

A gunman shot at a prominent Sikh politician outside the Golden Temple in northern India on Wednesday before police caught and arrested him, in a scare at the popular site that witnessed a bloody clash between Sikh militants and troops four decades ago.

The politician, Sukhbir Singh Badal, former deputy chief minister of Punjab state, was unharmed.

The shooter, identified by police as Narain Singh, 68, was seen in TV footage from news agency ANI walking to the entrance of the temple in Amritsar city, the holiest shrine for Sikhs, and stealthily removing a gun from his pocket to fire at Badal.

He was stopped and pushed away by a policeman in plainclothes who was standing next to Badal, but not before he fired a stray shot, which did not hit anyone, police said.