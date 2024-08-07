Muhammad Yunus to return to Bangladesh on Thursday: Office

Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 2:15 PM

Bangladesh's Nobel-winning microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus, who is set to lead an interim government after the premier was ousted, will return to Dhaka on Thursday, his office said in a statement.

Yunus, 84, who is currently in Europe, will arrive in the capital Dhaka at 2.10 pm (0810 GMT) on Thursday, his office said.