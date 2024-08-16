Mpox virus detected in Pakistan, health authorities say

With more than 1.5 per cent of Gaza's 2.4 million population killed during the war, many people have lost loved ones
Pakistan has detected three patients with the mpox virus, the health department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said on Friday.
The World Health Organisation has declare recent outbreak of the disease as a public health emergency of international concern after a new variant of the virus has been identified.
Pakistan has had cases of mpox previously and it was not immediately clear which variant was detected in the patients.
Usually mild, it causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body
