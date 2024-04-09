Moon not sighted in India and Bangladesh, Eid Al Fitr to be celebrated on April 11

Published: Tue 9 Apr 2024, 10:53 PM

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf countries have declared that Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on April 10. The date of the Eid celebration depends on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. In India, the crescent was not spotted in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Lucknow. Hence, Eid will be celebrated on April 11.

However, a few places will mark the festival on Wednesday, April 10 as the crescent moon of Shawwal was sighted on April 9. So far, Kerala, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir have confirmed the sighting.

Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee said that the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in the country on Tuesday. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali told ANI that the moon has not been sighted in Lucknow and we have no information about the moon from anywhere in the country. So it has been decided that Eid will be celebrated on April 11.

Further, Maulana Khalid urged people not to offer namaz on roads and to donate to the needy people.

"Islamic Center of India, Lucknow has issued advisory regarding Eid-al-Fitr and has appealed to all the Muslims to donate to the poor people before the Namaz so that there is no such person who cannot celebrate Eid. Also keep in mind that namaz should not be held on the roads. Prayers should be made for peace and tranquillity in the country and for the entire world," he said.

Muslims in Bangladesh to continue fasting as Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11 in the country. However, Shawwal crescent moon was sighted in Karachi on April 9. Hence, Pakistan will celebrate Eid on Wednesday

Eid is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it indicated the beginning of a new month.

Ending the holy month of Ramadan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year.

Eid Al Fitr marks the month-long Ramadan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramadan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference.

Inputs from ANI

