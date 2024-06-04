Modi-led alliance wins India's general election: Commission

File Photo.

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 10:02 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 10:25 PM

The alliance led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a parliamentary majority at the country's general election, official results showed late Tuesday.

With a few constituencies still left to declare, it had secured 272 seats, enough for a majority in the 543-seat parliament, results on the election commission website showed.

The BJP itself had won 224 seats and was leading in 16 more for a projected total of 240 -- by far the largest party but a significant drop from the 303 seats it won at the last polls in 2019.