Missing Bangladeshi lawmaker found murdered in India, minister says

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 5:16 PM

A member of Bangladesh's ruling party was found murdered in the Indian city of Kolkata on Wednesday morning, more than a week after he went missing, Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said.

Anwarul Azim Anar, 56, who won his third consecutive term in a constituency in the border district of Jhenaidah from the Awami League party, went missing on May 13, a day after going to India for medical treatment, according to his relatives.

Khan told reporters that three Bangladeshis were arrested over the lawmaker's death.

Bangladesh police and Kolkata police were conducting a joint probe and could not "disclose all information at the moment for the sake of the investigation," he said.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said police did not find the lawmaker's body in the flat where he was believed to have been killed, citing information from the Bangladesh Mission in Kolkata.