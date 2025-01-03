Marcos removes VP Sara Duterte from Philippines' security council

Photo: File / AFP

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos has removed Vice-President Sara Duterte from the National Security Council, according to an executive order released on Friday, a month after she allegedly plotted to kill him.

The order, signed Monday by executive secretary Lucas Bersamin, removed the vice-president and all former presidents from the council which advises the president on policies affecting national security.

Bersamin said the move was "to reorganise and streamline" its membership, which now comprises key legislative, defence, foreign and Cabinet officials.

"At the moment, the VP is not considered relevant to the responsibilities of membership in the NSC," Bersamin told reporters, adding that the president was free to add other members or advisers as needed.

The move comes as Duterte faces an investigation over her alleged threat to kill Marcos and his family.

In late November, Sara — the 46-year-old daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte — delivered an expletive-laden online news conference in which she claimed to have told someone to kill Marcos if she was assassinated. She later said the comments were misinterpreted.

The vice-president swept to power in 2022 in an alliance with Marcos that has unravelled spectacularly in recent months, with both sides trading allegations of drug addiction and extreme rhetoric ahead of this year's mid-term elections.

Duterte is also subject of multiple impeachment complaints over her alleged misuse of millions of dollars in government funds.