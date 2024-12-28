Manmohan Singh's funeral to be held today; Indians gather to pay last respects

Photo: Reuters File

As the nation prepares to bid farewell to Dr Manmohan Singh, Indians on early Saturday morning, started gathering outside the residence of the former Prime Minister in Delhi to pay their last respects.

Jasmeet, a resident of East Delhi, arrived with her husband Hatendra Pal to pay tributes to Dr Singh who she credits for making India famous, globally.

"We have come here from East Delhi to pay our last respects to the late former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. He made India and the Sikh community famous. He was one of the best economists. We couldn't meet him when he was alive. But my husband and I came here to give a last tribute. We hope we are allowed in but if we are not allowed due to security reasons, then we will return from here," Jasmeet told ANI.

Here is a video, by ANI, of the crowd that gathered as the former Prime Minister's mortal remains were taken out of the All India Congress Committee headquarters:

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge requested to have the funeral of Dr Manmohan Singh at a place where his memorial can be built in a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, according to a post by the Indian National Congress on X.

"I am writing this in the context of the sad demise of Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. Apropos our telephonic conversation this morning, wherein I requested to hold Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites, which will take place tomorrow i.e. 28th December 2024, at his final resting place that would be a sacrosanct venue for the memorial of the great son of India. This is in keeping with such tradition of having memorials of statesmen and former Prime Ministers at the very place of their funerals," Kharge wrote in his letter.

Kharge further said that a memorial would be a fitting tribute to a leader who rose from humble beginnings to become a statesman of immense stature.

Immediately after the Cabinet meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Congress President Kharge and the family of Dr Singh that the Government will allocate space for the memorial.