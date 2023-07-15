Philippines: Security rule brought back at Manila International Airport for all departing passengers

The policy of removing shoes in some international airports dates back to December 2001

All passengers departing for overseas destinations from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) are once again required to take off their shoes for security inspection.

The mandatory shoe removal policy was revived on July 10 as “part of the enhanced security arrangement at all NAIA terminals”, Kim Marquez spokesperson of the Office of Transportation Security (OTS) told local reporters. OTS, which is under the Department of Transportation, is the authority responsible for the security of the transportation systems in the Philippines.

The shoe removal policy was cancelled on December 1 last year to give enough room for departing travellers and their luggage, according to Marquez. She added “there have been consultations with airline representatives and various stakeholders in connection with it.”

The policy of removing shoes in some international airports dates back to December 2001, following an alleged attempt by a terrorist to detonate a home-made bomb hidden in his shoes while he was on board an American Airlines flight to Miami from Paris.

Meanwhile, back in 2018, a Filipino lawmaker was widely criticised after he vehemently refused to remove his shoes but also publicly berated an airport security officer during a mandatory check at NAIA Terminal 2.

According to airport officials, the staff was simply observing security protocol when he asked the congressman to remove his footwear.

