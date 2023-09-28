Man held for smuggling gold paste concealed in undergarment at Indian airport

The Russian president describes 2024 as the "year of the family" in a message that did not mention Ukraine
The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department in Kochi, India, seized gold hidden in paste form between two layers of undergarments from a passenger who travelled from a Gulf country.
According to officials, the seized gold weighed over 500 grams. However, the value and quality of gold are yet to be ascertained.
After officials received hint, the man was intercepted at the green channel, and on investigation, the officials recovered gold from him.
Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway.
In another incident that happened on the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday, four capsules of gold weighing about 1 kg were recovered from a woman passenger travelling from a Gulf country.
The woman was interrogated by the police officers of the district chief's squad after she came out of the customs check. All four people who came to receive her were also taken into custody by the police officers, as per sources.
ALSO READ:
The Russian president describes 2024 as the "year of the family" in a message that did not mention Ukraine
Kremlin says it attacked decision-making centres and military facilities in retaliation for Ukraine's bombardment of Belgorod
Along with Pacific island nations such as Kiribati and Samoa, it is one the first to reach the end of 2023
Eli Cohen will become energy minister as part of a pre-arranged ministerial rotation
Jubilant crowds will bid farewell to the hottest year on record, closing a turbulent 12 months marked by clever chatbots, climate crises and wrenching wars
Report says missiles hit a skating rink on the central Cathedral Square, a shopping centre, residential buildings and a car
More than 3,000 women who had already graduated from medical schools before the ban were barred from taking the board exams
Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards, saying such honours become meaningless at a time when wrestlers are struggling to get justice