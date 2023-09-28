Man held for smuggling gold paste concealed in undergarment at Indian airport

Photo used for illustrative purpose. — PTI File

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 3:36 PM

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department in Kochi, India, seized gold hidden in paste form between two layers of undergarments from a passenger who travelled from a Gulf country.

According to officials, the seized gold weighed over 500 grams. However, the value and quality of gold are yet to be ascertained.

After officials received hint, the man was intercepted at the green channel, and on investigation, the officials recovered gold from him.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway.

In another incident that happened on the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday, four capsules of gold weighing about 1 kg were recovered from a woman passenger travelling from a Gulf country.

The woman was interrogated by the police officers of the district chief's squad after she came out of the customs check. All four people who came to receive her were also taken into custody by the police officers, as per sources.

