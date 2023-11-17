Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Philippines island

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 12:42 PM Last updated: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 1:06 PM

An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck the Mindanao, Philippines region on Friday, German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ)said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) GFZ added.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected.

Damage and aftershocks can be expected from the offshore quake, the Philippines' seismology agency said in a bulletin. Intensity 8 were felt in the southern Philippines provinces of Sarangani and South Cotabato, it added.

