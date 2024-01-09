Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes southern Philippines coast

Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old student, unleashed terror at Perry High School, armed with a shotgun and a handgun
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the coast of the southern Philippines on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, but according to local authorities there were no reports of casualties or damage.
The quake struck at a depth of 70 kilometres (43 miles) about 100 kilometres southeast of Sarangani municipality off Mindanao island, the USGS said.
It did not trigger a tsunami alert, according to the US Tsunami Warning System and the Philippine seismological agency.
"By the grace of God it was not that strong in our province," said Chief Master Sergeant Ian Roy Balandan of the Sarangani provincial police office on Mindanao.
Balandan told AFP there had been no reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure or houses.
"It was really mild. People hardly felt it," he said.
Harly Sauro, a disaster official in Sarangani municipality, which is a small group of islands that forms part of Davao Occidental province, said the quake had not caused any damage or casualties, but "did disturb some people from their sleep".
Earthquakes regularly strike the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
Most quakes though are too weak to be felt by humans.
Last month, a 7.6-magnitude quake struck off Mindanao, briefly triggering a tsunami warning. At least three people died.
ALSO READ:
Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old student, unleashed terror at Perry High School, armed with a shotgun and a handgun
Astrobotic Technology is up first with a planned liftoff of a lander on Monday aboard a brand new rocket
Possible dates suggested for the vote include May 2, coinciding with local elections
The addition of five countries, including Saudi Arabia, has doubled the alliance - an economic force accounting for a combined GDP of $28.5 trillion
The quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6, started a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu
The Russian president calls Ukrainian attack on Belgorod a terrorist act
Airstrikes mar the year's earliest hours in Gaza, Israel and Ukraine, and earthquake hits Japan