Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Japan's island

Published: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 3:55 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Japan's Bonin Islands, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.

The quake was at a depth of 503.2 km (312.7 miles), USGS said.

The US National Tsunami Warning Centre said there was no tsunami warning from the quake, based on available data.

ALSO READ: