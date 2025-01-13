Japan issues tsunami advisory after 6.9 magnitude earthquake

Japan issues tsunami advisory after 6.9 magnitude quake

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Japan late on Monday, the US Geological Survey said, prompting local authorities to issue a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the advisory for tsunami waves of up to one metre (nearly one yard) after the quake struck off Miyazaki prefecture in the Kyushu region around 21.19pm (1219 GMT).

According to UAE's National Seismic Network stations of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the quake hit Japan at 4.19pm UAE time, and had a depth of 60km.

Just a day earlier, on January 12, the NCM recorded a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in Mexico, which struck on Sunday afternoon at 12.32pm local time.