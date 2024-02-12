UAE

Magnitude-6.1 earthquake hits Philippine sea

The quake occurred at a depth of 286.1km

Web Desk
Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 4:07 PM

An earthquake has hit the eastern Philippine sea on Monday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE.

The NCM has said that the 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3.19pm UAE time.

It was detected at a depth of 286.1km.

Web Desk

